‘Ocean of Grass’ shows to overflowing theater Saturday

“Ocean of Grass, a film by Lincoln filmmaker Georg Joutras featuring the McGinn Ranch of Anselmo premiered today at the Tiffany Theater Saturday afternoon (6/9/18).

Theater owner Stuart Fox said the main theater was sold out and unfortunately people were turned away before a second theater was opened to show the film on second screen. A second screen will most likely be added Sunday.

After the Saturday showing, a question and answer session with Joutras and Laron McGinn took place. A 5:30 p.m. reception is planned at the Wild Rose Art Gallery.

“It was brilliant on Georg’s part that he was able to take such detail, so many details to bring out, and capture the essence of our way of life and what we do.”

Cattle and calves, Mother Nature and weather, ranch work and neighbors star in the documentery alongside ranchers Mike McGinn, Laron McGinn, Mike McGinn and Matt McGinn. And also a small Daschund ranch dog named Poo.

“It’s a great life style. I enjoy being part of it once in a while,” Joutras said.

“It was awesome,” Julie Toline of Broken Bow said of the film, echoing the sentiments of many who saw it.

The 84 minute film will be at the Tiffany Theater through the week, according to Fox.