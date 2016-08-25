10th Avenue construction update

Street construction is in full force on 10th Avenue downtown Broken Bow. Myers Construction Inc. is currently working on 10th Avenue from Highway 2 to South B street. This entire area is now removed (or will be soon) for utility work, according to an email from JEO project consultant Jake Vava.

"Paving work will start soon on 10th Avenue from South C to South D street, as the utilities in that area are installed," Vava said in the email.

During construction, access across South B street will be maintained for Emergency Services.