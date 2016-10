10th Avenue from Hwy 2 north to Schmick's parking lot should be officially open Thursday, Nov. 3, according to Brent Clark, City Administrator.

While this is not in time for Trick or Treat in downtown Broken Bow, the avenue will be open in time for both the General Election, Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the VFW Dinner and Fund Raiser at the Municipal Building Nov. 11.