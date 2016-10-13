10th Avenue partially opens in Broken Bow

10th Avenue between South C Street and Schmick's Parking lot opened Thursday morning.

According to an email from the City of Broken Bow, South 10th Avenue between Hwy. 2/South E and South C remains closed. Drivers should continue to use South 9th Avenue as a detour.

The City asks for people to continue to watch for and follow posted signs. The City appreciates everyone's patience apologizes for the inconvenience.