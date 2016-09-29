10th Avenue remains closed until further notice

Parking lines were painted on sections of 10th Avenue Thursday Sept 29 as City Administrator Brent Clark confirmed that 10th Avenue will remain closed until further notice.

There was talk that a section would open up as early as next week, however, the contractor must move crews to the bike trail project in Melham Park. This long-term project is a federal highway project with a deadline of mid-November.

"We appreciate the patience of the public," Clark said. "Please continue to visit the businesses on 10th Avenue, especially the theater."

Currently showing at the Tiffany Theater are "Storks," "Magnificent 7" and "Sully." "Mastermind" joins the movie line-up starting Friday, Sept. 30.