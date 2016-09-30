4-H Window Contest Winners!

The Sandhill Critters 4-H Club in Broken Bow received the first place award in the 4-H Window Display Contest. The contest was sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Council for the purpose of promoting 4-H during National 4-H Week, October 2-8, 2016. The theme for the window displays was “4-H Grows Here.” The winning display is located at Costa’s Styling Salon in Broken Bow.

The Great Connections 4-H Club at Broken Bow received the second place award. Their display is located at the Tumbleweed Cafe in Broken Bow.

The Four Corners 4-H Club received the third place award. Their display is located in the window of Trotter’s Whoa & Go in Merna.

The Kountry Kids 4-H Club received Honorable Mention. Their display is located in the window of Prairie Eye Care Center in Broken Bow.

For more information on how you can become involved with the Custer County 4-H program, contact Colleen Peterson, 4-H Aide at the Nebraska Extension-Custer County Office at 308 -872-6831.