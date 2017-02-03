50 degree days to follow light snow

Light snow continued to fall in Custer County Friday morning. Roads and streets could be slick so caution is advised.

The forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) for Friday is mostly sunny with a high near 29, light southwest wind becoming south 6-11 mph in the morning.

Forecast for the next three days are over 50 degrees: Saturday sunny with a high near 56. Sunday, mostly sunny with a high near 53. Monday, most sunny with a high near 58, according to the NWS.