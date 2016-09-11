97th Custer County Convention of American Legion, Auxiliary and SAL

Over 60 people attended the 97th Custer County Convention of the American Legion, The American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion (SAL), Sunday, September 11, 2016, in Oconto.

Veterans Service Officer for Custer County Emory Haines was one of several who spoke. Speaking on the 15th anniversary of 9-11, the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the crash of a passenger jet in Pennsylvania to avoid another attack, Haines said "Americans have stepped up to fight the evil that has confronted us."

Also speaking was Boys Stater Micah Eggleston who talked of his experiences at Boys State. Three hundred ninety six boys attended Boys State this year, according to National Vice Commander of the American Legion Doug Boldt of Callaway.

District 6 SAL Commander Randy Scott, of Comstock Squadron 220 recalled on 9-11, at the school where he was teaching, another teacher came running up the street and into the school. "They're bombing NEw York! They're bombing New York!" she shouted. "The day went silent," Scott said as lesson plans were abandoned and teachers and student together watched events unfold on television. "The country came togheter," Scott said. He added, "Thank you to all the veterans...They sign on the dotted line. They can pay up to their life."

Galen Dulitz of Ord, Post 38, and former Director of the Central Sandhills Legion Riders talked about the Veterans Appreciation Day he attended in Cripple Creek, Colo. One of the many highlights was the presentation of a Naval sword to the oldest living survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The 102 year old veteran is confined toa wheelchair however, upon being presented the sword, he withdrew it from its sheath and presented arms.

Additional speakers were William Foster of Bryson Booker Post of Callaway, Nancy Harrold, Auxiliary President and Auxiliary District 6 President Vicki Cyboron. A memorial service for members who have died during the past year was hosted by American Legion Post 59 of Callaway with Denise Howard, Chaplain, and Mary Ann Boldt, President. The colors, which were presented at the beginning of the meeting, were retired at the end of the meeting along with the POW/MIA flag.

The convention was hosted by Oconto Sunset Post 250. After the joint session, the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary moved into their own meetings.