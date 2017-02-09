Abram Babcock named President of Adams Land & Cattle

Adams Land and Cattle is proud to announce that Abram Babcock has been promoted to President of Adams.

“Bill and I look forward to having Abram working beside us to lead the company,” Jerry Adams, owner and CEO, said. “This has been an important decision for us, as we have worked over the last year on succession planning to ensure that our business is set up for generations to come. Abram’s ability to understand the business coupled with his growth in leadership and strong partnership with owners and the other vice presidents, gives us the confidence that we can continue to lead this company successfully.”



Babcock grew up on a farm in northeast Colorado and attended Colorado State University majoring in Agricultural Business and Animal Science. He then went on to study at Kansas State University and received a M.S in Agricultural Economics. Following graduation, Babcock moved to Chicago and worked for Aon Re. doing risk analysis on crop insurance portfolios. After a short stint in Chicago, he returned to Kansas State and received his PhD in Veterinary Epidemiology where he utilized historical feedlot data to quantify the economic impacts of Bovine Respiratory Disease. Babcock joined the research & development team at Adams Land & Cattle in the summer of 2010. He spent his first three years at Adams focused on R&D strategy and execution. During the fall of 2013, he was promoted to Vice President, and has had the opportunity to oversee additional areas of the business including operations, risk management, quality assurance & regulatory compliance, backgrounding, research & development, sales & marketing, and technical services.



Babcock and his wife Elizabeth, who is also employed at Adams, reside in Broken Bow with their two children Regan and Miles.