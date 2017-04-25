Accidental shooting sends one to hospital

The Custer County Sheriff's Office received a report of an unknown accident on the school ground just off of Ryno Road Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11:07 a.m. Sheriff Dan Osmond and Deputies responded and conducted an investigation.

The investigation revealed that a male subject identified as Thomas A. Essig (date of birth 08-24-1969) of Longmont, Colo. had been accidentally shot in the face at a distance of approximately of 170 feet with a shotgun by his hunting partner Kevin J. Scannell (date of birth 03-09-1966) of Fraser, Colo.

Essing was transported to Callaway District Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting has been ruled accidental.