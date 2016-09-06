Adams Land and Cattle Awarded Executive’s Choice by Solver in San Diego

An increased companywide focus on growing the business through business intelligence led to Adams Land & Cattle, LLC (ALCC) being awarded the Executive’s Choice Award from Solver, a leading provider in business intelligence solutions. The award was presented to ALCC at Solver’s Focus Conference, held last month in San Diego, California.

“We are excited and honored to be recognized by the Solver executives as a customer that they regard as innovative in the ways that we are leveraging data to advance our business intelligence,” said Brandon Miller, Business Project Manager at ALCC. “We put a strong emphasis on continuous improvement, and Solver has been a great partner in providing solutions that prepare us to continually progress cattle feeding efficiency,” Miller stated.