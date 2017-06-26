Affidavits file for recall of BBPS school board members Atkins and French

Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey confirmed that Recall Affidavits have been filed in Custer County for the recall of Carl French and J.B. Atkins from the Broken Bow School Board.

The affidavits were filed by Drew Schendt of Broken Bow.

The affidavits cites reason of Atkins and French advancing their own personal agendas "causing BBPS to be critically underfunded to the detriment of the students and the community at large."

French and Atkins will have 20 days from the receipt of official notice from the County Clerk to submit a rebuttal. Petitions will then be made available to sign. If 444 or more signatures are collected, a recall election can be held.