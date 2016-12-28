Anglers cautioned to be aware of ice conditions

Spending a day on the ice with family and friends can be a fun way to enjoy a day over the holidays. Recent warmer temperatures, wind and rain may have degraded ice conditions in some areas of the state. Because of that, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission warns ice anglers to use extreme caution when venturing onto the ice.

The minimum ice thickness for supporting ice fishing is at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice.

Game and Parks offers the following additional tips for ice anglers:

- Drill holes or use an ice chisel to check the ice conditions while working your way out to your fishing spot.

- Look for changes in ice color as it could mean thin ice or weak ice due to the rain.

- If the ice is clear enough you can monitor its thickness by looking at the depth of the cracks or bubbles.

- Fish with others in case trouble arises.

- Before heading out, tell a family member or friend where you will be fishing.

- Wear a life jacket.

- Commercial or homemade ice picks should be worn around your neck in case you fall through the ice and need something to grip the ice and pull yourself out.

- Keep a long rope with you so someone can help rescue you if you break through the ice.

Game and Parks encourages anglers to be patient, as the weather forecast calls for more cold temperatures in coming days.