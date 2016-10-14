Anselmo Rural Fire District moves forward with plans for new building

The Anselmo Rural Fire Protection District approved plans for a new building at a special meeting Wednesday. The need for another building has been known for some time, especially since 2012 when added and updated vehicles maxed out the storage space. Only ten of the district's 13 vehicles fit, in very close quarters, in the current building. The district, which covers over 290 square miles in northern Custer County, has put the project out to bid. Bids will be opened and voted upon at a Nov. 16 meeting. A bond will be issued to pay for the building. At this time, the maximum amount of the bond is $350,000. The targeted date of completion for the new building is Sept.1, 2017.