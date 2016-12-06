Ansley, Mullen and Thedord to perform plays at State Competition
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
BROKEN BOW, NE
The 2016 NSAA Play Production Championships will be held in Norfolk at the Johnny Carson Theater Wed., Dec. 7- Friday, Dec. 9.
Local schools performances are:
Wed. Dec. 7
Class D2: 8:30 a.m. - Ansley, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
Class D2: 10:45 a.m. - Thedford, "Reunion on Gallows Hill"
Class D1: 4:30 p.m. - Mullen "Jane Eyre: Life at Lowood"
