Ansley, Mullen and Thedord to perform plays at State Competition

The 2016 NSAA Play Production Championships will be held in Norfolk at the Johnny Carson Theater Wed., Dec. 7- Friday, Dec. 9.

Local schools performances are:

Wed. Dec. 7

Class D2: 8:30 a.m. - Ansley, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

Class D2: 10:45 a.m. - Thedford, "Reunion on Gallows Hill"

Class D1: 4:30 p.m. - Mullen "Jane Eyre: Life at Lowood"

