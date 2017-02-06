Ansley School history and science fair this week

Judging started on the projects for the Ansley School Science and History Fair Monday, Feb. 6. Teacher Jaimee Smith said winners will be announced Thursday. Fourth graders presented their projects on Nebraska History. Students in the photos, and their projects are:

Standing, from left:

Carter Schiley, Indian School at Genoa, Nebr.

Jacob Hoblyn-Bittner, Lakota Nation

Luke Bailey, Otoe-Missouria Tribe

Kaedun Goodman, Kool Aid

T J Gaedke, Solomon D. Butcher

Front row, from left:

Gabi Abeyta, Winnebago Tribe

Tyra Sekutera, Dorothy Lynch

Kerry Ryan, Solomon D. Butcher

Klarrisa Dowdy, Orval D. Newbury

See photos of the Fourth Grade projects at : http://www.custercountychief.com/content/ansley-school-fourth-grade-hist...