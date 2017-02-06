Ansley School history and science fair this week
Monday, February 6, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Judging started on the projects for the Ansley School Science and History Fair Monday, Feb. 6. Teacher Jaimee Smith said winners will be announced Thursday. Fourth graders presented their projects on Nebraska History. Students in the photos, and their projects are:
Standing, from left:
Carter Schiley, Indian School at Genoa, Nebr.
Jacob Hoblyn-Bittner, Lakota Nation
Luke Bailey, Otoe-Missouria Tribe
Kaedun Goodman, Kool Aid
T J Gaedke, Solomon D. Butcher
Front row, from left:
Gabi Abeyta, Winnebago Tribe
Tyra Sekutera, Dorothy Lynch
Kerry Ryan, Solomon D. Butcher
Klarrisa Dowdy, Orval D. Newbury
See photos of the Fourth Grade projects at : http://www.custercountychief.com/content/ansley-school-fourth-grade-hist...
