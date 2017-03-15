Ansley speech Team wins district, qualifies several for state

The Ansley Speech Team competed in the D2-3 District Speech Tournament March 14 in Loup City. In overall team points, Ansley finished first and Riverside second. Other teams participating in the contest were Arcadia, Elba, Litchfield, Loup County, Sargent, and Spalding Academy. Qualifying students will participate in the NSAA Class D2 State Speech Contest at UNK on March 24.

Results for Ansley include:

Jamie Shirley – 6th Place in Entertainment

Keaton Moore– 5th Place Extemporaneous Speaking

Zeke Abeyta – 4th Place in Entertainment Speaking

Trent Scott – 4th Place in Informative Speaking

*McKayla Switzer – 3rd Place in Persuasive Speaking

*Zeke Abeyta, Alyssa Bailey, Taylor Henry, Annabelle Nichols, & Trent Scott –3rd Place in Oral Interpretation of Drama

*Reid Brockmeier & Matt Reed – 2nd Place in Duet Acting

*Matt Reed – 2nd Place in Humorous Prose

*Alyssa Hogg – 2nd Place in Poetry

*Reid Brockmeier – 1st Place in Extemporaneous Speaking

*Alyssa Bailey – 1st Place in Serious Prose

*Taylor Henry – 1st Place in Humorous Prose

* indicate students who have qualified for State competition Mar. 24.

Their coaches are Heidi Fessler and JoAnn Koontz.