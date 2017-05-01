Areas to be without power through the night, into tomorrow

Custer Public Power District will have crews working on power outages until dark, according to a statement released by CPPD. Here is the statement.

"Custer Power crews will be working until dark. They are doing their best to get out-lying areas power on before dark.

The Gates area needs to be prepared to be without electricity until tomorrow, barring any unexpected events.

Other areas that have increased potential to be without electricity through the night are areas with visible pole damage.

Please prepare accordingly while you have daylight. The weather is favoring the crews but the damage done takes time to repair. Crews are doing their best bust sometimes the unexpected happens. Updates will continue to be posted.

Please call 1-888-749-2453 with unreported outages."