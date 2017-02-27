Authorities looking for escaped prisoner south of Broken Bow

The prisoner stole a transport van in Broken Bow while being transported to a court appearance in Valentine. The van was found south of Broken Bow and it's believed at this time the prisoner is on foot and unarmed.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'8", 175 lbs. He is bald with a goatee and has several tatoos. He was last seen wearing a brown stocking hat, jacket and pants.

Call Broken Bow Police at 308-872-6424 or the Custer County Sheriff at 308-872-6418 if you see this individual or have information about his whereabouts