Aviation Art Contest for Kids

Since 1986, the Department of Transportation/Aeronautics Division has sponsored an annual Aviation Art Contest for the benefit or our youth. The program goal is to motivate and encourage young people to become more familiar with and participate in aeronautics, engineering, math and science. There are three age categories of contestants: 6-9, 10-13 and 14-17 for boys and girls.

If you have dreamed of flying or built a paper airplane, you have walked in the footsteps of the men and women who created the world of aviation as we know it today. Aircraft designers from all over the world work together, planning and testing ideas on computers. As the designs take shape, engineers and manufacturers built with the latest composites and other materials to make them lighter and more versatile than ever before. Today aerobatic planes race across the skies at over 400 mph, balloons have gone from floating above cities to floating over the world and those toy gliders have turned into drones of all shapes and sizes. What new innovations and ideas will shape aviation of the future?

It’s time to tap into your own imagination, grab your favorite set of crayons, markers, pencils or paints and create a poster for this year’s theme, Flight into the Future. This is an opportunity for our youth to share their vision of what can happen when people work together and follow their dreams for flight.

Entries for the contest need to be submitted to the Department of Transportation/Aeronautics Division and postmarked by January 19, 2018. An awards ceremony will be held during April 2018, recognizing state, national and international winning students for their accomplishments. The winning art will be displayed for everyone to enjoy as well as numerous aircraft on static display and refreshments.

For further information and an entry brochure, contact David Morris at the Department of Transportation/Aviation Division by e-mail david.morris@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-2371.