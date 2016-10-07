Bandstand Celebration Saturday Oct. 8 in Broken Bow Square

8:00—8:00 Craft and Food Bazar ~ South D

8:30 Registration for Run ~ City Square

9:00 ALCC – fun run “Tackle” Hunger ~ City Square

9:15 – 4:15 Croquet Tournament ( pre-register at the Chamber or the day of the event) ~ City Square

10:00—4:00 Car Show ~ South D

10:00 – 5:00 Quilt Show ~ Custer County Museum

10:00 – Old Fashioned 3 legged Race and other games ~ City Square

10:15 Paper plate toss with Retail specials ~ City Square

10:30 Just for Kicks Dance ~ City Square

Noon – 1:30 Chili and Corn Bread Served ~ in the Square Bonfire Grill

1:45 Paper plate toss with Retail Specials ~ in the Square

2:00—3:00 Business around the Square will be closed and in the Square to enjoy festivities.

2:00 Presentation of Colors—Broken Bow Honor Guard ~ City Square

Star Spangled Banner – 1st Nebraska Brass Band ~ Bandstand

2:05-2:50 Senator David Landis – Senator Norris ~ Bandstand

3:00 Dedication of the Bandstand – Mayor Cecil Burt ~ Bandstand

3:10 paper plate toss with Retail Specials ~ City Square

3:15- 4:45 1st Nebraska Volunteers Brass Band-4:45 ~ Bandstand

3:15 style show during the band performance by Custer County Museum Board