Bandstand Celebration Saturday Oct. 8 in Broken Bow Square
8:00—8:00 Craft and Food Bazar ~ South D
8:30 Registration for Run ~ City Square
9:00 ALCC – fun run “Tackle” Hunger ~ City Square
9:15 – 4:15 Croquet Tournament ( pre-register at the Chamber or the day of the event) ~ City Square
10:00—4:00 Car Show ~ South D
10:00 – 5:00 Quilt Show ~ Custer County Museum
10:00 – Old Fashioned 3 legged Race and other games ~ City Square
10:15 Paper plate toss with Retail specials ~ City Square
10:30 Just for Kicks Dance ~ City Square
Noon – 1:30 Chili and Corn Bread Served ~ in the Square Bonfire Grill
1:45 Paper plate toss with Retail Specials ~ in the Square
2:00—3:00 Business around the Square will be closed and in the Square to enjoy festivities.
2:00 Presentation of Colors—Broken Bow Honor Guard ~ City Square
Star Spangled Banner – 1st Nebraska Brass Band ~ Bandstand
2:05-2:50 Senator David Landis – Senator Norris ~ Bandstand
3:00 Dedication of the Bandstand – Mayor Cecil Burt ~ Bandstand
3:10 paper plate toss with Retail Specials ~ City Square
3:15- 4:45 1st Nebraska Volunteers Brass Band-4:45 ~ Bandstand
3:15 style show during the band performance by Custer County Museum Board
