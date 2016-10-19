BBPD contacts door-to-doors salemen in BB

The Broken Bow Police Department has received reports of salesmen going door-to-door in Broken Bow claiming to be from Dish Netowrk and Great Plains Communications. These people do not have a valid peddler's license, according to the BBPD, which is required to sell door-to-door. The BBPD also says, per their Facebook page, that the people claming to represent Great Plains are not with Great Plains Communications.

Officers have contacted the individuals and have told them they must have the proper license. The Broken Bow Police encourages the public to ask to see proof of a peddler's license when someone comes to your door selling something.