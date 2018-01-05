BBPS Board meeting in Lincoln Friday Jan. 5, 2018

The retreat for the Broken Bow School Board began promptly at 9 a.m. Friday morning with Dr. Virginia Moon facilitating the meeting in the conference room at KSB School Law in Lincoln. On the agenda is goal setting, the strategic plan and discussing superintendent needs.

The biggest job of a school board, Dr. Moon, said, is to "Cast the vision for the district." Second she said is to hire/fire the superintendent and third to monitor the budget.

It is important, Dr. Moon said, that the board determine what they want and the direction in which they would like BBPS to move. "I'm here to help you move forward and cast your vision for the new person (superintendent)."

The Custer County Chief is at the public meeting and will post more information later.

Check back at custercountychief.com for more details.