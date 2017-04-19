BBPS to compete at State Journalism Championship
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Four Broken Bow students will compete in the NSAA sponsored State Journalism Championship Monday, April 24, at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Qualifiers for the state competition and their categories are
Kate Fox, a junior, Sports Photography
Tanner Butler, a sophomore, Graphic Design
Traiven Campbell, a sophomore, Newspaper Feature Writing
John Connely, a senior, Feature Photography
These students qualified for state by placing in the top twelve in their respective categories, according to Lisa Phillips, BBPS teacher/sponsor. Final state placings will be awarded at 2:30 Monday afternoon.
