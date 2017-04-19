BBPS to compete at State Journalism Championship

Four Broken Bow students will compete in the NSAA sponsored State Journalism Championship Monday, April 24, at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

Qualifiers for the state competition and their categories are

Kate Fox, a junior, Sports Photography

Tanner Butler, a sophomore, Graphic Design

Traiven Campbell, a sophomore, Newspaper Feature Writing

John Connely, a senior, Feature Photography

These students qualified for state by placing in the top twelve in their respective categories, according to Lisa Phillips, BBPS teacher/sponsor. Final state placings will be awarded at 2:30 Monday afternoon.