BBPS students learn about Financial Literacy 4/26/2017

FBLA members from left to right in front, Mirella Ajiataz and Kesha DeGroff. In the back from left, Jordyn Anderson, Emily Flint and Haley Winberg. The FBLA students aided Amber Rynearson, the marketing director/branch manager at east Nebraska State Bank in Broken Bow during a financial course. Rynearson held a lesson at North Park elementary on April 25, with games and treats for all of the students. Rynearson also spoke to BBHS students on April 26, about building a good credit score. Lynette Finley, the business teacher at BBHS, also reiterated and emphasized important points brought up by Rynearson for her students. Many of the topics within the lesson had already been covered by Finley during her class.