Birding event May 6 at Fort Hartsuff

In observance of International Migratory Bird Month, the public is invited to join a morning for the birds at Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park near Burwell May 6.

Guest speaker Dave Titterington from the Wild Bird Habitat Store in Lincoln will share his knowledge of different types of feed and feeder to attract a variety of birds. Amy Hughes from Loup Rivers Scenic Byways will present Binoculars 101. There will be door prizes and fun bird giveaways.

The event is 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park, 82034 Fort Ave., Burwell. To register, call 308-346-4715. Attendees must have a valid Park Entry Permit, available at the office.

The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to pack a sack lunch and stay after the event to explore and observe bird feeders on site.