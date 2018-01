Blood Drives Jan 2-5, 2018

Jan. 2, 2018

Lexington Community Blood Drive

First United Methodist Church

201 E. 8th St.

Lexington, NE

Mag Fagot 308-324-2397

8:30 am – 2:30 pm

Free Red Cross Long Sleeve T/shirt to all presenting donors as long as supplies last!



Jan. 2, 2018

Elm Creek High School Scholarship Blood Drive

Elm Creek Fire Hall

Contact Chelsey 308-222-0152 or Sarah 308-224-4851

8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Free Red Cross Long Sleeve T/shirt to all presenting donors as long as supplies last!



Jan. 3, 2018

Loup City Community Blood Drive

Loup City Community Center

803 “O” St.

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Contact Kathy Spotanski 308-745-1360

Free Red Cross Long Sleeve T/shirt to all presenting donors as long as supplies last!



Jan. 3, 2018

Girl Scouts Troop 610 Blood Drive

Kearney Red Cross Office

520 W. 48th St.

1`:30 pm – 5:45 pm

Contact Karen 308-440-2418

Free Red Cross Long Sleeve T/shirt to all presenting donors as long as supplies last!



Jan. 4, 2018

Sumner Community Blood Drive

Sumner Community Building

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 pm

Contact Teanna 308-750-6899

Free Red Cross Long Sleeve T/shirt to all presenting donors as long as supplies last!



Jan. 5, 2018

Kearney Regional Medical Center

IT Conference Room

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Contact Molly 308-455-3742

Free Red Cross Long Sleeve T/shirt to all presenting donors as long as supplies last!