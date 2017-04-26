Boating safety course offered in Broken Bow

With summer approaching, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding water lovers to be mindful of the state’s education requirements for boating.

Nebraska law requires any motorboat or personal watercraft operator born after Dec. 31, 1985 to complete one of the two types of boating safety courses and be in possession of a course certificate. Operators must be at least 14 years old to drive motorboats and personal watercraft in Nebraska.

The Commission has scheduled required boating safety courses at locations throughout the state in the coming months. The home-study option of the course allows participants to download and study materials online before attending a three-hour review and test-out session. The other option is a six-hour classroom course.

The Broken Bow class will be the home study course and will be held 1-4 p.m. May 7 at Mid-Plains Community College - Broken Bow campus.To prepare for this 3-hour test-out session, student may download study materials from boatsafenebraska.org.

In May, classroom courses will be also be offered at twenty other locations across Nebraska including Kearney, North Platte, Grand Island, Lexington and Johnson Lake.

To find a schedule of course offerings, as well as a wealth of other boating information, visit boatsafenebraska.org. The course schedule and registration information may be found in the “boater education” section.