Body of missing Lincoln woman Sidney Loofe found

According to the Facebook page Finding Sydney Loofe, the body of Sydney Loofe, a Lincoln woman missing since Nov. 15, 2017, has been recovered. No details were yet available.

The following was posted to the Facebook page: "It's with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all. Please continue to pray fro Sydney and our entire family. May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney." Below the post, there was a link that read the family announced Monday night that Loofe's body had been recovered.