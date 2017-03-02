Brittney Pryce, who was found guilty for the death of 20 month old Noah Pryce in Aug. of 2016, was sentenced by Custer County District Court Judge Karin Noakes March 2. Noakes sentenced Pryce to 30-40 years at the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Pryce's attorney Stephen Potter requested an appeal which will proceed at a later date. When asked if she wanted to address the court Pryce said, "I am sorry that I didn't get him to the doctor's sooner than I did." In imposing this sentence Judge Noakes stated that the severity of the injury and the fact that Pryce has not "accepted responsibility" led to the severity of the sentence.