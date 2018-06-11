Broken Bow, Area Youth to compete at State High School Finals Rodeo
Hastings, Neb. (June 10, 2018) The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings June 14-16 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Nearly 150 high school rodeo athletes will compete in twelve events. The top four competitors in each event at the state level will earn a berth at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 15-21, where national champions will be crowned in each event.
Included in the contestant list are Broken Bow residents Kesha DeGroff and Chase Miller. Kesha DeGroff will compete in the girls cutting and Miller in the boys cutting, steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping.
Ansley’s Mable McAbee will compete in the barrels, breakaway, goat tying and team roping, and B.J. McAbee has qualified in the bull riding and team roping.
Dunning residents Jaylee Simonson, Evan Hewett and Brooklyn Leach have also qualified: Simonson in the barrels, goat tying and poles, Hewett in the team roping and steer wrestling, and Leach in the barrels, goats and pole bending. Simonson enters the finals in first place in the poles.
The twelve events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, and bull riding.
The Finals, the culmination of 28 regular season rodeos, will be held at 10 am and 6 pm on June 14-15, with the short round on June 16 at 1 pm. After Thursday and Friday’s performances, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 16. The cutting will be held at 7:30 am on June 14-15, with the short round at 8 am on June 16. The 2018-2019 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 16. For more information, visit www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402.462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.
Qualifying high school rodeo contestants for the 2018 Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo (list and ranking of student athlete subject to change; hometown is in Nebraska unless specified):
Bareback Riding
1. Trey Seevers, North Platte
2. Gauge McBride, Kearney
3. Jared Schultis, Tryon
Barrel Racing
1. Bailey Witt, Valentine
2. Lexie Lowery, Burwell
3. Sydney Adamson, Cody
4. Reece Stanley, Sidney
5. Mable McAbee, Ansley
6. Madison Stracke, Stuart
7. Madison Mills, Eddyville
8. Jaylee Simonson, Dunning
9. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside
10. Brooke Becker, Hastings
11. Brooke McCully, Mullen
12. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell
13. Danielle Wray, Ord
14. Hadley Teut, Lincoln
15. Mataya Eklund, Valentine
16. Sheyenne Hammond, Valentine
17. Taya McMillen, Lodgepole
18. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.
19. Brooklyn Leach, Dunning
20. Ashlyn Jensen, Burwell
21. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.
22. Brieann Schipporeit, Ainsworth
23. Elle Ravensroft, Nenzel
24. Hanna Huffman, Burwell
25. Taryn Underwood, Crawford
26. Lauren Lehl, Alliance
27. JoSee Saults, Big Springs
28. Anna Esch, Spalding
29. Jadyn Ross, Harrisburg
30. Tallyn Simpson, Maxwell
31. Payton Gorwill, Hyannis
(there are 31 contestants because Tallyn and Payton are tied for 30th place)
Boys Cutting
1. Sage Konicek, Ord
2. Ty Bass, Brewster
3. Wacey Flack, Maywood
4. Colten Storer, Sutherland
5. Chase Miller, Broken Bow
6. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland
7. Hayden Jennings, Seneca
8. Mason Ward, North Platte
Breakaway Roping
1. Emily Knust, Verdigre
2. Danielle Wray, Ord
3. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.
4. Mable McAbee, Ansley
5. Sydney Adamson, Cody
6. Brooke McCully, Mullen
7. Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia
8. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.
9. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel
10. Bailey Witt, Valentine
11. Maddie Stump, Elsmere
12. Aluxyn Hollenbeck, Valentine
13. Hadley Teut, Lincoln
14. Brooke Becker, Hastings
15. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor
16. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton
17. Mataya Eklund, Valentine
18. Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington
19. Talli Pokorny, Bartlett
20. Britney Brosius, Ashby
21. Faith Storer, Sutherland
22. Jaya Nelson, Bassett
23. Raesha Warren, Thedford
24. Tehya From, Crookston
25. Shailey McAbee, Hyannis
26. Clare Kohl, Surprise
27. Maddie Meidell, Harrison
28. Calli Bauer, Arcadia
29. Lexie Lowery, Burwell
30. Morgan Darnell, Gordon
Bull Riding
1. Mason Ward, North Platte
2. Conner Halverson, Gordon
3. BJ McAbee, Ansley
4. Dodge Daniels, Scotia
5. Ben Wood, Greeley
6. Teran Sharman, Palmer
7. Reid Helgoth, Burwell
8. Jared Shaw, Bassett
9. Kaine Stokey, Sutherland
10. Clayton Miller, Ord
Girls Cutting
1. Bayli Bilby, Chadron
2. Concey Bader, Palmer
3. Brook Bushhousen, St. Libory
4. Ashton Troyer, West Point
5. Alexis Rutar, Springview
6. Kesha DeGroff, Broken Bow
7. Maddie Stump, Elsmere
8. Faith Storer, Sutherland
Goat Tying
1. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.
2. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.
3. Emily Knust, Verdigre
4. Jessica Stevens, Creighton
5. Britney Brosius, Ashby
6. Bailey Witt, Valentine
7. Jaylee Simonson, Dunning
8. Mataya Eklund, Valentine
9. Talli Pokorny, Bartlett
10. Hadley Teut, Lincoln
11. Joscelyn Soncksen, Lexington
12. Raesha Warren, Thedford
13. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton
14. Gracie Pokorny, Bartlett
15. Hanna Huffman, Burwell
16. Aluxyn Hollenbeck, Valentine
17. Katie Miles, Arthur
18. Mable McAbee, Ansley
19. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel
20. Avery Hobbs, Mitchell
21. Hope Brosius, Ashby
22. Rylee Naprstek, Gothenburg
23. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside
24. Jordan Peterson, Arthur
25. Ally Micheel, Sargent
26. Brooklyn Leach, Dunning
Pole Bending
1. Jaylee Simonson, Dunning
2. Madison Mills, Eddyville
3. Halli Haskell, Ainsworth
4. Riata Day, Fleming, Colo.
5. Danielle Wray, Ord
6. Ashlyn Jensen, Burwell
7. Mataya Eklund, Valentine
8. Lauren Lehl, Alliance
9. Lexie Lowery, Burwell
10. Adeline Hobbs, Mitchell
11. Gracie Pokorny, Bartlett
12. Jordan Peterson, Arthur
13. Brooke McCully, Mullen
14. Bailey Witt, Valentine
15. Madison Stracke, Stuart
16. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor
17. Hanna Huffman, Burwell
18. Ansley Wood, Wallace
19. Shailey McAbee, Hyannis
20. Reece Stanley, Sidney
21. Shanna Bailey, Lakeside
22. Samantha Schemper, Holdrege
23. Andrea Meyer, Stapleton
24. Elle Ravenscroft, Nenzel
25. Britney Brosius, Ashby
26. Brooklyn Leach, Dunning
27. Taya McMillen, Lodgepole
28. Anna Esch, Spalding
29. Sheyenne Hammond, Valentine
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Sage Miller, Springview
2. Gus Franzen, Kearney
3. Trey Seevers, North Platte
4. Garrett Long, North Platte
5. Brody McAbee, Ansley
6. Jack Skavdahl, Marsland
7. Nathan Burnett, Shelton
8. Samuel Florell, Kearney
9. Dalton Kunkee, Lexington
10. Tyce Stoner, Kilgore
Steer Wrestling
1. Talon Mathis, Atkinson
2. Marshall Still, Oconto
3. Chase Miller, Broken Bow
4. Tyler Ravenscroft, Nenzel
5. Gus Franzen, Kearney
6. Blake Henry, Rushville
7. Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton
8. Quade Potter, Cambridge
9. Sage Miller, Springview
10. Tanner Whetham, Morrill
11. Evan Hewett, Dunning
12. Zeb Heggem, Torrington, Wyo.
13. Clayton Symons, Mitchell
14. Colten Storer, Sutherland
15. Dalton Kunkee, Lexington
16. Jackson Davis, Bingham
17. Clay Holz, Niobrara
18. Weston Kunkee, Lexington
19. Rhett Witt, Valentine
20. Parker Johnston, Maywood
21. Ty Chasek, Mitchell
22. Trayton Travnicek, Minatare
23. Colt Hesseltine, Halsey
Team Roping
1. Cauy Pokorny, Stapleton
2. Clay Holz, Niobrara
3. Grant Lindsley, Osceola
4. Nathan Poss, Scotia
5. Cameron Jensen, Bingham
6. Tanner Whetham, Morrill
7. Danielle Wray, Ord
8. Ralph Saults, Big Springs
9. Tomas Margritz, Lexington
10. Gus Franzen, Kearney
11. Ty Chasek, Mitchell
12. Merit Van Horn, Page
13. Ty Bass, Brewster
14. Mitchell Tucker, North Platte
15. Tee Whited, Lincoln
16. Clayton Symons, Mitchell
17. Colten Storer, Sutherland
18. Kurtis Palmer, Madison
19. Sage Konicek, Ord
20. Blaine Flack, Crawford
21. Lane Chasek, Mitchell
22. Talon Mathis, Atkinson
23. Calli Bauer, Arcadia
24. Trey Garey, Broken Bow
25. Sean Miller, Callaway
26. Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia
27. Brody Davis, Cody
28. Wyatt Colman, O’Neill
29. Cole Dwyer, Burwell
30. Chase Miller, Broken Bow
31. Ashley Odenbach, Taylor
32. Evan Hewett, Dunning
33. Grant Turek, St. Paul
34. Talon Petska, Ord
35. Sage Miller, Springview
36. Quade Potter, Cambridge
37. Sheyenne Hammond, Valentine
38. Jackson Davis, Bingham
39. Hadley Teut, Lincoln
40. Andrew Koenig, Ewing
41. Cody Fosket, Mitchell
42. Morgan Darnell, Gordon
43. Brody McAbee, Ansley
44. Cinch Heikel, Hazard
45. Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo.
46. Hunter Heath, Minden
47. Bailey Witt, Valentine
48. Rhett Witt, Valentine
49. Jake Chasek, Mitchell
50. Justin Chasek, Mitchell
51. Nathan Lancaster, Beatrice
52. Cameron Lancaster, Beatrice
53. Dalton Kunkee, Lexington
54. Mable McAbee, Ansley
55. BJ McAbee, Ansley
56. Cole Laible, Atkinson
57. Trent Marshall, Burwell
58. Maddie Stump, Elsmere
59. Payton Gorwill, Hyannis
60. Marshall Still, Oconto
61. Weston Kunkee, Lexington
62. Wacey Flack, Maywood
(there are 62 contestants because of ties)
Tie-Down Roping
1. Grant Turek, St. Paul
2. Mitchell Tucker, North Platte
3. Clayton Symons, Mitchell
4. Merit Van Horn, Page
5. Chase Miller, Broken Bow
6. Kurtis Palmer, Madison
7. Tanner Whetham, Morrill
8. Sean Miller, Callaway
9. Colton Storer, Sutherland
10. Talon Mathis, Atkinson
11. Cameron Jensen, Bingham
12. Gus Franzen, Kearney
13. Jake Chasek, Mitchell
14. Clay Holz, Niobrara
15. Sage Miller, Springview
16. Brody Davis, Cody
17. Grant Lindsley, Osceola
18. Cole Laible, Atkinson
19. Blaine Flack, Crawford
20. Justin Chasek, Mitchell
21. Rhett Witt, Valentine
22. Quade Potter, Cambridge
23. Ty Chasek, Mitchell
24. Kaden Wooters, Elwood
25. Ty Bass, Brewster
26. Ralph Saults, Big Springs
27. Sage Konicek, Ord
28. Jackson Davis, Bingham
29. Wacey Flack, Maywood
30. BJ McAbee, Ansley
