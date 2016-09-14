Broken Bow City Council approves budget including $21.7 million in expenditures

The Broken Bow City Council approved the budget for the 2016-2017 fiscal year at the council meeting Sept. 13. The budget, total available resources $29,497,464, includes $21,747,724 in expenditures.

“Total expenditures are about the same as last year,” City Treasurer Nancy Coufal said. Both Coufal and Brent Clark, City Administrator, said that the levy is down due to increased property valuations. It decreased from 0.73596 last year to 0.69943 in this coming year’s budget, according to Clark. “We’re not going to hit the taxpayer twice,” he said.

The city has refunded (refinanced) the pool bond, saving over $500,000 in interest.

The council voted to table for the second time a decision to proceed with the design of South B Street from 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue. Council members have concerns about the cost. “I’m a little reluctant to spend much more money right now,” Councilman Bill Adams said. Councilman Rod Sonnichsen said he recognizes the advantage of locking in the unit price right now, however, he, has concerns about the cost.

The council voted to change traffic direction of the alley behind Nebraska State Bank and the Municipal Building. It will now be a north-to-south alley, with traffic entering from South D Street.

The council approved wage increases of 3-3.5 percent for non-union city employees.

Councilman Sonnichsen explained he will no longer need to abstain from council decisions regarding Myers Construction, Inc. Sonnichsen is employed by Myers at the Custer County Transfer Station. The city has researched the issue and there is no conflict of interest as Sonnichsen doesn’t hold ownership interest.

Ryan Kavan with JEO Consulting said it was discovered that the guard rail and cement wall at the Muddy Creek Bridge on 10th Avenue are cracked and compromised. “The wall is not structurally sound,” Kavan said. It will be replaced as part of the street work.

Administrator Clark welcomed Andy Holland back to work. Holland was injured earlier in the year i is now on light duty with the EMS and Fire Department. “We are happy to see Andy back with the city,” Clark said. Police Chief Steve Scott was also wished a very happy birthday.

The next Broken Bow City Council meeting is 12 noon, Tuesday, Sept. 27. The public is encouraged and welcome to attend.