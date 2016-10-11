Broken Bow City Council approves design of B Street, accepts roof bid and drilling bid

Broken Bow Mayor Cecil Burt was called upon to cast the deciding vote when the Broken Bow City Council voted 2-2 on whether to approved the South B Street Design. Mayor Burt cast a Yes vote, thus approving the plan to have JEO Consulting move forward with a design for B Street from 10th Avenue west towards Tomahawk Park.

Council members Bill Adams and Chall Schall voted against the approval; Neal Neth and Rod Sonnichsen voted for the approval.

During discussion before the vote, Adams said he recommended holding off on the approval of the plan to see where the city was at in a few years. "The amount we've spent in the last two years, downtown...we have the library coming up," Adams said.

Brent Clark, city administrator, said the savings offered by Myers Construction's willingness to hold to the unit pricing would be substantial, $200,000-$250,000. He also said B Street is a major corridor to many destinations, including Tomahawk Park, the ball field, the wellness center, and the RV Park.

Sonnichsen asked how much difference there would be. Perry Myers of Myers Construction said there would be a "$5 increase a yard increase this spring in concrete cost." He added that another benefit is that "We're here right now."

Much of the discussion centered on using city departments for whatever work they could do to save money. "If we can use our own people in the city we owe it to our citizens," Sonnichsen said.

Before the vote, Mayor Burt recommended the design. "I strongly recommend we do B Street, then stop and re-evaluate."

The cost of the design is $34,000. After the design is complete, the council could vote to not proceed with adding the B Street construction to the downtown project.

In other council business, the city approved the bid by AR Roofing of Hastings to redo the roof of the Fire and Police Station. The bid amount was $32,947 for 60 mil TPO RhinoBond. Gary Coble of Coble Construction spoke on behalf of AR Roofing. He said they are a newer company yet do a very good job. He recommended them. On a personal note, Coble said "My dad built the Fire and Police Station in 1957," and representing AR Roofing was a way to be connected to that. In event of problems, Coble said "I will always be there and make sure it gets taken care of."

Sandy Bates was appointed to the Park Board to fill the vacancy left when Ellen Mortensen moved to Gothenburg.

The council approved the lot split for Steven and Carmen Finney 1215 South 7th Avenue.

Placed on the agenda for the next meeting are the re-instatement of a 7 a.m. whistle and new deposit insurance options with Nebraska State Bank.

Tabled was a vote on payment of $1,000 to JEO Consulting for a site visit to the swimming pool pending more information from the Parks department. Payment of $2,965 to JEO Consulting was approved for work completed on the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning/Subdivision Regulations through Sept. 23.

The council voted to approve a bid for $81,100 from Sargent Drilling for Well #17. Darren Marten, Water Superintendent said that two wells, #10 and #12, have recently both started pumping sand. Bids for a new well were opened Sept. 22. Three bids were submitted: the bid from Sargent Drilling, a bid of $127,732.50 from Downey Drilling of Lexington and a bid of $148,733 from Layne of Valley. The Utility Board recommended the Sargent Drilling bid to the council.

The next city council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25 at noon in the Municipal Building.