Broken Bow City Council raises electric rates

Electric rates in Broken Bow will increase 5.5 percent as of Oct. 1, 2016. The Broken Bow City Council approved the increase in rates Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the regular city council meeting.

Also on the agenda, two bids were received for the roof work on the Police and Fire Hall. A-R Roofing, LLC, of Hastings submitted a bid of $32,947. Springer Roofing, Inc. of Kearney submitted a bid with two options, $44,810 and $40,392. The council voted to table a vote pending more discussion and possible opportunities to review work done by the companies.

The council voted approval of payment to JEO Consulting Group for $6,930 for design plans for the new Broken Bow Library. Director of the library, Joan Birnie, said JEO followed suggestions from the library staff and board and changed the plans to obtain more usable space. “It’s a really lovely plan,” Birnie said. “It looks like a lovely serviceable library.”

Payments of $44,113.75 and $354,811.45 were approved to JEO Consulting and Myers Construction respectively for work on the Downtown Project.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for 12 noon, Tuesday, Oct. 11. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.