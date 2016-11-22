Broken Bow City Council upholds decision to fire former police officer

The Broken Bow City Council voted to uphold the decision to terminate the job of former police officer Ryan Anderson. Anderson was fired from the BBPD in September. Voting to uphold the termination was Neth, Adams and Sonnichen. Schall abstained as he was not present at the hearing Nov. 16 when evidence and arguments were presented by both the City and Anderson's union representative. - See more at: http://www.custercountychief.com/content/broken-bow-city-council-upholds...