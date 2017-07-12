Broken Bow Fire Department stops house fire at 400 S. G St.

A fire was reported early this afternoon at 400 S. G St. in Broken Bow. The Broken Bow Police Department, EMTs and Fire Department all responded to the scene. A dog and cat were the only ones in the building when the fire was first found, and both were safely removed. The fire was "electrical in nature" according to Jason Baum the Second Assistant Chief of the Broken Bow Fire Department. No one was injured while the fire was being contained, and it has now been safely put out.