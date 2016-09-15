Broken Bow Homecoming Candidates

Homecoming King candidates for Broken Bow High School are Wyatt Barta, Tyler Edwards, Samuel Duncan, Derek Drake, Andrew Miller, Dylan Reynolds and Hunter Smith.

Homecoming Queen candidates for Broken Bow High School are Carrie Jones, Emily Flint, Paige Gajewski, Jordyn Anderson, Alli Kirkpatrick, Layna Garey and Abi Lowery.

The King and Queen will be crowned after Broken Bow's football game with Grand Island Central Catholic Friday evening.