The Broken Bow Junior Legion baseball team hosted McCook at Paul Brown Field Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. Broken Bow was behind McCook 7-2 in the 4th inning. Broken Bow rallied and scored 6 runs to take the lead 8-7. However, McCook came back in the top of the 5th inning and put up 12 runs to win the game in 5 innings 19-8.