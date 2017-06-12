Broken Bow Legion Baseball this past week
Monday, June 12, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Broken Bow Senior Legion baseball team hosted Holdrege June 7 and lost. They hosted Imperial Saturday afternoon. In the 6th inning Broken Bow was down 5-0 and rallied to tie it up 5-5. In the 7th inning Cade Chapin hit in the winning run to give them their second win of the season 6-5. Bow was suppose to have a double header with Imperial but because of Imperial being short on pitchers the two teams played one game.
