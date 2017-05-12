Broken Bow State Qualifiers 5/11/2017
Friday, May 12, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Broken Bow State Track Qualifiers:
Dylan Reynolds - 1st place 100m dash, 10.89 seconds; 1st place 200m dash, 22 seconds; 1st place long jump, 23' 8.5".
Boys 1600m Relay Team - 1st place, time: 3:27.91 (Relay members, Zane Raines, Grayson Garey, Hunter Smith and Dylan Reynolds.
Clayton Glendy - 1st place pole vault, 13'10".
Andrew Miller - 3rd place 110m hurdles, 15.42 seconds.
Lindsay Schauda - 3rd place 300m hurdles, 49.37 seconds.
Category: