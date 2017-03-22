Bull sale raises money for fire relief

Bull #27 sold for $4,000 at the sale barn at Broken Bow Livestock today and the money will go towards purchasing fencing and supplies to help ranchers and farmers who have suffered loses in the wildfires in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The bull was offered for sale by Rocking M Livestock/Mill Iron Hanging O Cattle of Sargent, (Dennis Echtenkamp and Ben Quandt)

All supplies will be purchased locally, according to Shane Rohde of Rohde Farm and Nebraska Bull Test, and then will be transported south.