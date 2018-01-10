Callaway's Ridder to serve as Commission Chair

The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) elected Fifth District Commissioner Mary Ridder of Callaway as Chair for 2018.

Commissioner Ridder was selected during the Commission’s Jan. 9 meeting in Lincoln.

Ridder was elected to the Commission in November 2016 for a six-year term. She represents 47 counties in the western two-thirds of Nebraska.

Fourth District Commissioner Rod Johnson of Sutton was re-elected Vice- Chair.

The Commission leadership positions are elected on an annual basis.