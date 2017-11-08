Calves stolen northwest of Lexington

Staff Writer
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Dawson County

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of 20 black bull calves. The theft occurred northwest of Lexington sometime between mid-August and October 19th. The calves had red ear tags with the letter “e” followed by three or four digits. The value of loss is estimated at $20,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Randy Adams at the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office(308-324-3011).

Anyone with information regarding this or other crimes can also call Dawson Gosper Crime Stoppers at 308-784-1234 or 1-866-652-7383 or you can go online at DawsonGosperCrimestoppers.com and submit a tip. You may also text your tip by starting your message with “tip707” and send it to “crimes” (274637) Crime stoppers is completely anonymous and you may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 for your information.

Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond said the theft of the cattle is near the Dawson County/Custer County line.

Category: