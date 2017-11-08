Calves stolen northwest of Lexington

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of 20 black bull calves. The theft occurred northwest of Lexington sometime between mid-August and October 19th. The calves had red ear tags with the letter “e” followed by three or four digits. The value of loss is estimated at $20,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Randy Adams at the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office(308-324-3011).

Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond said the theft of the cattle is near the Dawson County/Custer County line.