Car-train collision leads to DUI arrest

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a man after his vehicle was struck by a train in Greenwood Sunday morning, March 11, 2018.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. Sunday when a driver attempted to cross the train tracks in Greenwood at an area that does not have a crossing for vehicles. The Lincoln MKZ became high-centered on the tracks.

The driver then left the car in an attempt to get help to remove the vehicle from the tracks. The driver returned, but was unable to remove the car from the tracks before a train approached. The train engineer noticed that something was on the tracks and attempted to stop the train.

The train slowed considerably, but struck the car and pushed it more than 500 feet. Nobody was in or near the car at the time of the crash and nobody was injured.

Troopers were dispatched and determined that the driver of the MKZ, Jim Pinkman Jr., 21, of Omaha, was under the influence of alcohol. Pinkman was arrested for driving under the influence. He was also cited for reckless driving and trespassing. Pinkman was lodged in Cass County Jail.