Cattlemens Ball, Lonesome River Ranch, Anselmo, June 2-3
Friday, June 2, 2017
ANSELMO, NE
The Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska, a fund raiser for cancer research, kicks off Friday night at the Lonesome River Ranch in Anselmo.
It continues through Saturday with culinary shows, fashion shows, airboat rides, wine and beer tasting, a ranch rodeo, art shows, a prime rib meal, concerts and more.
All proceeds, after expenses, go to cancer research. Ninety percent goes to the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha; 10 percent stays local in Custer County.
The Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska has donated over $12 million dollars to cancer research in the last twenty years.
