Chesley of Callway receives Quilt of Valor
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
Vietnam veteran Dave Chesley of Callaway was honored last Friday with the gift of a Quilt of Valor. The quilt, displaying an eagle flying in front of a red, white and blue outline of the United States, was presented to Chesley by his wife, Jo, and Eileen Krumbach of the National Quilts of Honor Foundation. Several friends and family members, including other veterans, attended the presentation at the Chelsey home.
