Chicago Cubs favorite to take World Series
Wednesday, October 12, 2016
BROKEN BOW, NE
The Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs were the teams voted on the Chief’s website as most likely to win the 2016 World Series.
The results of the poll are:
33% Boston Red Sox
33% Chicago Cubs
11% Texas Rangers
11% Other
6% Cleveland Indians
6% Washington Nationals
0% Los Angeles Dodgers
Teams still in contention as of Oct. 12 are: Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians.
The first game of the 2016 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25.
