Chicago Cubs favorite to take World Series

The Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs were the teams voted on the Chief’s website as most likely to win the 2016 World Series.

The results of the poll are:

33% Boston Red Sox

33% Chicago Cubs

11% Texas Rangers

11% Other

6% Cleveland Indians

6% Washington Nationals

0% Los Angeles Dodgers

Teams still in contention as of Oct. 12 are: Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians.

The first game of the 2016 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25.