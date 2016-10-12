Children stop play to stand for National Anthem

A lot of things happened in the Broken Bow Square Saturday, Oct. 8. There were speeches, games, food and cake served, giveaways and music. Some of the things received a lot of attention. Others maybe were barely noticed in passing.

One thing that was noticed by a reader of the Chief is that children playing at the new playground stopped their play and stood at attention as the American Legion presented the colors and the 1st Nebraska Volunteers Brass Band played the National Anthem. We hope you enjoy the photo the reader snapped of the moment.