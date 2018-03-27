City Council meeting Tuesday, March 27

A brief City Council meeting was held Tuesday, March 27 at noon. Council members went through the annual audit, ending Sept. 30, 2017 and approved the audit report. A payment in the amount of $10,156 was approved for work completed on the Broken Bow 2018 Paving Improvements made through March 9, 2018. A payment in the amount of $100,000 was approved to Chief Construction for work completed on the Broken Bow Library Renovation. Payment number 19 was approved to JEO Consulting Group Inc. in the amount of $3,435.84 for work completed on the Broken Bow Library through March 9, 2018.