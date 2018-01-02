Cold temperatures cover the Custer County area during the last weekend of 2017
Tuesday, January 2, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
Broken Bow temperatures reported for this past weekend:
Friday Dec. 29, 2017: Min: 4 degrees F, Max: 18 degrees F.
Record high: 70 degrees F set in 1897
Record low: -14 degrees F set in 1990
Saturday Dec. 30: Min: -1 degree F Max: 5 degrees F
Record high: 69 degrees F, set in 1904
Record low: -19 degrees F, set in 1990
Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017: min: -16 degrees F max: 0 degrees F
Record high: 75 degrees F, set in 1904
Record low: -30 degrees F, set in 1967
Information found on the North Platte National weather Service website: http://w2.weather.gov/climate/index.php?wfo=lbf
